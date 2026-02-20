Baffle Advanced Data Protection is a commercial database security tool by Baffle. CalCom CHS for SQL Server is a commercial database security tool by CalCom Software. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting sensitive data in AWS Lambda and cloud databases will get the most from Baffle Advanced Data Protection because it encrypts and tokenizes data without requiring application code changes, a genuine operational advantage when you're retrofitting security into existing infrastructure. The platform covers both NIST PR.DS (data security) and ID.AM (asset management) functions, and its field-level encryption paired with format-preserving encryption means your data stays usable for analytics while staying protected. Skip this if you need RBAC enforcement as your primary control; Baffle assumes your database access layer already handles that gatekeeping.
SMB and mid-market teams managing SQL Server across hybrid environments will see immediate value in CalCom CHS for SQL Server's learning mode, which lets you test hardening policies on production without actually enforcing them first,a critical safeguard most competitors skip. CIS Benchmark-based enforcement combined with real-time drift detection and one-click rollback means you can harden aggressively without fear of breaking applications, and the centralized dashboard handles complexity across cloud and on-premises deployments. Large enterprises with rigid change control processes may find the simulation-then-enforcement workflow slower than their appetite for speed, and organizations needing SQL hardening as part of a broader platform security stack will need to integrate this as a point tool.
Transparent data protection platform with encryption & tokenization for cloud envs.
Automates MS SQL Server hardening for secure config & compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Baffle Advanced Data Protection vs CalCom CHS for SQL Server for your database security needs.
Baffle Advanced Data Protection: Transparent data protection platform with encryption & tokenization for cloud envs. built by Baffle. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Tokenization of sensitive data, Format-Preserving Encryption (FPE), AES-256 database and file encryption..
CalCom CHS for SQL Server: Automates MS SQL Server hardening for secure config & compliance. built by CalCom Software. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Learning Mode: simulates policy impact on production before enforcement, Enforcement Mode: applies granular hardening policies across SQL Server versions, Monitoring Mode: real-time detection of unauthorized configuration changes..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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