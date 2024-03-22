Teams protecting APIs and web applications already running on AWS infrastructure will get the most from AWS WAF because it integrates natively with CloudFront, ALB, and API Gateway without extra agents or out-of-band traffic. The free tier covers core attack patterns,SQL injection, XSS, bot control,and you only pay for requests above 5 million monthly, making it cost-effective for variable traffic loads. Skip this if you need centralized policy management across multi-cloud deployments or real-time threat intelligence feeds; AWS WAF's rule sets are competent but require manual tuning, and visibility across non-AWS resources stays limited.

Cloudbric Managed Rules

SMB and mid-market teams protecting AWS applications without dedicated WAF expertise should use Cloudbric Managed Rules; the vendor's continuous threat intelligence updates and logic-based detection engine handle OWASP Top 10 and API threats without requiring deep rule tuning. The tool scores notably on Continuous Monitoring and Platform Security under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get working detection and prevention out of the box rather than months of rule customization. Skip this if you need visibility into post-exploitation activity or response orchestration; Cloudbric prioritizes blocking at the perimeter, not hunting what got past it.