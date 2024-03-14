Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS Key Management Service is a free key management tool. Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module is a free key management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AWS teams that need encryption keys tied directly to their infrastructure will find AWS Key Management Service indispensable; it integrates natively with 200+ AWS services and eliminates the operational burden of managing a separate HSM or third-party vault. AWS offers free tier usage and FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certification for the service itself, though the CloudHSM option reaches Level 3 if compliance demands it. Skip this if your organization runs multi-cloud or hybrid infrastructure requiring vendor-agnostic key management; AWS KMS locks you into AWS's envelope encryption model and won't federate keys across platforms.
Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module
Enterprise security teams handling regulatory compliance for financial services or healthcare need Dedicated HSM because it keeps cryptographic keys in hardware that never leaves Azure's data centers, eliminating the key-in-software risk that auditors flag. FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification and support for NIST Cryptographic Key Management (Govern function) make this the baseline for organizations that can't accept key material touching standard compute. Skip this if your workload is development-stage, multi-cloud by design, or if you need HSM management integrated with broader key lifecycle tools; Azure's Dedicated HSM is purpose-built narrow.
A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data.
Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Key Management Service vs Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module for your key management needs.
AWS Key Management Service: A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data..
Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module: Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Key Management Service and Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module serve similar Key Management use cases: both are Key Management tools, both cover Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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