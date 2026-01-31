Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK is a commercial key management tool by Akeyless Security. Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module is a free key management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing encryption keys across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK valuable for eliminating key sprawl without surrendering control to hyperscaler KMS services. The platform's automated rotation, centralized audit trails, and NIST PR.AA and PR.DS alignment mean you're not just centralizing key management; you're building a control plane that actually shows you who accessed what and when. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud and lacks the compliance pressure that makes BYOK economics work, or if you need the KMS to also handle application secrets and database credentials in one system.
Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module
Enterprise security teams handling regulatory compliance for financial services or healthcare need Dedicated HSM because it keeps cryptographic keys in hardware that never leaves Azure's data centers, eliminating the key-in-software risk that auditors flag. FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification and support for NIST Cryptographic Key Management (Govern function) make this the baseline for organizations that can't accept key material touching standard compute. Skip this if your workload is development-stage, multi-cloud by design, or if you need HSM management integrated with broader key lifecycle tools; Azure's Dedicated HSM is purpose-built narrow.
Multi-cloud KMS for centralized BYOK encryption key management and rotation
Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK vs Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module for your key management needs.
Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK: Multi-cloud KMS for centralized BYOK encryption key management and rotation. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Secure vault for cloud encryption keys, Automated key rotation, Centralized management of BYOK cloud keys..
Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module: Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK and Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module serve similar Key Management use cases: both are Key Management tools, both cover Encryption. Key differences: Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK is Commercial while Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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