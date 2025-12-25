Teams running workloads on Alibaba Cloud who need key management without vendor lock-in should start here; BYOK support and FIPS 140-2 Level 3 HSMs eliminate the forced dependency on proprietary key storage. The integration depth with ECS, RDS, and OSS means you're not bolting on a separate key service,it's native to your data layer. Skip this if you're multi-cloud or heavily committed to AWS or Azure, since Alibaba Cloud KMS only secures keys within Alibaba's ecosystem.

Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module

Enterprise security teams handling regulatory compliance for financial services or healthcare need Dedicated HSM because it keeps cryptographic keys in hardware that never leaves Azure's data centers, eliminating the key-in-software risk that auditors flag. FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification and support for NIST Cryptographic Key Management (Govern function) make this the baseline for organizations that can't accept key material touching standard compute. Skip this if your workload is development-stage, multi-cloud by design, or if you need HSM management integrated with broader key lifecycle tools; Azure's Dedicated HSM is purpose-built narrow.