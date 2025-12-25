Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module is a commercial key management tool by Alibaba Cloud. Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module is a free key management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module
Teams managing cryptographic keys and sensitive payments on Alibaba Cloud infrastructure need Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module because it lets you keep key generation and storage in your own hands instead of delegating to a managed service. FIPS 140-3 validation and support for both China SCA and NIST standards cover regulatory requirements across geographies, while dedicated HSM deployment guarantees isolation if you're handling financial or identity data at scale. Skip this if your workloads are primarily on AWS or Google Cloud; the tight integration with Alibaba Cloud services makes it a regional play, not a multi-cloud option.
Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module
Enterprise security teams handling regulatory compliance for financial services or healthcare need Dedicated HSM because it keeps cryptographic keys in hardware that never leaves Azure's data centers, eliminating the key-in-software risk that auditors flag. FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification and support for NIST Cryptographic Key Management (Govern function) make this the baseline for organizations that can't accept key material touching standard compute. Skip this if your workload is development-stage, multi-cloud by design, or if you need HSM management integrated with broader key lifecycle tools; Azure's Dedicated HSM is purpose-built narrow.
Cloud-hosted HSM service for key management and cryptographic operations on Alibaba Cloud.
Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations.
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module vs Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module for your key management needs.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module: Cloud-hosted HSM service for key management and cryptographic operations on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and FIPS 140-3 validated HSMs, Virtual HSM and Dedicated HSM deployment options, Role-based access control with separation of duties..
Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module: Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module and Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module serve similar Key Management use cases: both are Key Management tools, both cover Encryption. Key differences: Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module is Commercial while Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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