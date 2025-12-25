Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) is a commercial key management tool by Alibaba Cloud. AWS Key Management Service is a free key management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS)
Teams running workloads on Alibaba Cloud who need key management without vendor lock-in should start here; BYOK support and FIPS 140-2 Level 3 HSMs eliminate the forced dependency on proprietary key storage. The integration depth with ECS, RDS, and OSS means you're not bolting on a separate key service,it's native to your data layer. Skip this if you're multi-cloud or heavily committed to AWS or Azure, since Alibaba Cloud KMS only secures keys within Alibaba's ecosystem.
AWS teams that need encryption keys tied directly to their infrastructure will find AWS Key Management Service indispensable; it integrates natively with 200+ AWS services and eliminates the operational burden of managing a separate HSM or third-party vault. AWS offers free tier usage and FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certification for the service itself, though the CloudHSM option reaches Level 3 if compliance demands it. Skip this if your organization runs multi-cloud or hybrid infrastructure requiring vendor-agnostic key management; AWS KMS locks you into AWS's envelope encryption model and won't federate keys across platforms.
Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud.
A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data.
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) vs AWS Key Management Service for your key management needs.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS): Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs..
AWS Key Management Service: A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) and AWS Key Management Service serve similar Key Management use cases: both are Key Management tools, both cover Encryption. Key differences: Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) is Commercial while AWS Key Management Service is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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