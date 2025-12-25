Teams running workloads on Alibaba Cloud who need key management without vendor lock-in should start here; BYOK support and FIPS 140-2 Level 3 HSMs eliminate the forced dependency on proprietary key storage. The integration depth with ECS, RDS, and OSS means you're not bolting on a separate key service,it's native to your data layer. Skip this if you're multi-cloud or heavily committed to AWS or Azure, since Alibaba Cloud KMS only secures keys within Alibaba's ecosystem.

AWS Key Management Service

AWS teams that need encryption keys tied directly to their infrastructure will find AWS Key Management Service indispensable; it integrates natively with 200+ AWS services and eliminates the operational burden of managing a separate HSM or third-party vault. AWS offers free tier usage and FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certification for the service itself, though the CloudHSM option reaches Level 3 if compliance demands it. Skip this if your organization runs multi-cloud or hybrid infrastructure requiring vendor-agnostic key management; AWS KMS locks you into AWS's envelope encryption model and won't federate keys across platforms.