Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK is a commercial key management tool by Akeyless Security. AWS Key Management Service is a free key management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing encryption keys across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK valuable for eliminating key sprawl without surrendering control to hyperscaler KMS services. The platform's automated rotation, centralized audit trails, and NIST PR.AA and PR.DS alignment mean you're not just centralizing key management; you're building a control plane that actually shows you who accessed what and when. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud and lacks the compliance pressure that makes BYOK economics work, or if you need the KMS to also handle application secrets and database credentials in one system.
AWS teams that need encryption keys tied directly to their infrastructure will find AWS Key Management Service indispensable; it integrates natively with 200+ AWS services and eliminates the operational burden of managing a separate HSM or third-party vault. AWS offers free tier usage and FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certification for the service itself, though the CloudHSM option reaches Level 3 if compliance demands it. Skip this if your organization runs multi-cloud or hybrid infrastructure requiring vendor-agnostic key management; AWS KMS locks you into AWS's envelope encryption model and won't federate keys across platforms.
Multi-cloud KMS for centralized BYOK encryption key management and rotation
A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK vs AWS Key Management Service for your key management needs.
Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK: Multi-cloud KMS for centralized BYOK encryption key management and rotation. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Secure vault for cloud encryption keys, Automated key rotation, Centralized management of BYOK cloud keys..
AWS Key Management Service: A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK and AWS Key Management Service serve similar Key Management use cases: both are Key Management tools, both cover Encryption. Key differences: Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK is Commercial while AWS Key Management Service is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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