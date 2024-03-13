AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods is a free offensive security tool. AzureC2Relay is a free offensive security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best offensive security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods
Penetration testers and cloud security architects validating IAM misconfiguration risk should use AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods to map real attack chains before an adversary does; the iam:CreatePolicyVersion technique alone demonstrates a gap most organizations miss in their permission audits. With 923 GitHub stars and active community validation, this documentation has earned credibility where vendor-supplied security guides often gloss over the mechanics. Skip this if your team lacks hands-on AWS policy experience or needs a guided remediation workflow; this is reference material for practitioners who already know what they're looking for.
Red teamers and penetration testers running Cobalt Strike campaigns through Azure need AzureC2Relay to hide C2 traffic behind legitimate cloud infrastructure without burning blue team detections on obviously malicious beacon patterns. The tool validates traffic against your Malleable C2 profile before relaying through an Azure Function, meaning only properly authenticated beacons get through; attackers often skip this layer and get caught on the first anomalous request. Skip this if you're not already deeply comfortable with Azure Functions, Malleable C2 profiles, and infrastructure-as-code deployments; the 236 GitHub stars reflect a small, skilled audience rather than a tool that abstracts away operator complexity.
Documentation of an AWS IAM privilege escalation technique that exploits the iam:CreatePolicyVersion permission to gain elevated access through policy manipulation.
An Azure Function that validates and relays Cobalt Strike beacon traffic based on Malleable C2 profile authentication.
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Common questions about comparing AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods vs AzureC2Relay for your offensive security needs.
AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods: Documentation of an AWS IAM privilege escalation technique that exploits the iam:CreatePolicyVersion permission to gain elevated access through policy manipulation..
AzureC2Relay: An Azure Function that validates and relays Cobalt Strike beacon traffic based on Malleable C2 profile authentication..
Both serve the Offensive Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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