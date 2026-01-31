Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation is a commercial offensive security tool by Attify. AzureC2Relay is a free offensive security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best offensive security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building IoT device attack capabilities should choose Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation for its hands-on firmware and hardware exploitation training, which directly addresses the gap most offensive teams hit when moving beyond network pentesting into silicon-level attacks. The course covers the rare combination of JTAG debugging, ARM/MIPS binary reversing, and glitch attack techniques that your team will actually need to compromise modern IoT devices, and the vendor's five-person structure means instruction stays grounded in real exploitation work rather than theoretical frameworks. Skip this if your IoT testing stays at the application layer or if you need a generalist tool that covers multiple device types without deep specialization; Attify assumes you're already comfortable with low-level reverse engineering and want to compress months of self-teaching into structured methodology.
Red teamers and penetration testers running Cobalt Strike campaigns through Azure need AzureC2Relay to hide C2 traffic behind legitimate cloud infrastructure without burning blue team detections on obviously malicious beacon patterns. The tool validates traffic against your Malleable C2 profile before relaying through an Azure Function, meaning only properly authenticated beacons get through; attackers often skip this layer and get caught on the first anomalous request. Skip this if you're not already deeply comfortable with Azure Functions, Malleable C2 profiles, and infrastructure-as-code deployments; the 236 GitHub stars reflect a small, skilled audience rather than a tool that abstracts away operator complexity.
Private training course for IoT device pentesting and exploitation
An Azure Function that validates and relays Cobalt Strike beacon traffic based on Malleable C2 profile authentication.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation vs AzureC2Relay for your offensive security needs.
Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation: Private training course for IoT device pentesting and exploitation. built by Attify. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include IoT pentesting strategy creation and attack surface exploration, Firmware filesystem patching and backdooring, JTAG identification and debugging..
AzureC2Relay: An Azure Function that validates and relays Cobalt Strike beacon traffic based on Malleable C2 profile authentication..
Both serve the Offensive Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox