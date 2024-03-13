AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods: Documentation of an AWS IAM privilege escalation technique that exploits the iam:CreatePolicyVersion permission to gain elevated access through policy manipulation..

Black Hills Information Security DNS Triage: DNS reconnaissance tool checking DNS records, subdomains, and third-party svcs. built by Black Hills Information Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include DNS record checking, Subdomain enumeration for high-value targets, Third-party service identification..

Both serve the Offensive Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.