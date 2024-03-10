AzureC2Relay is a free offensive security tool. Black Hills Information Security DNS Triage is a commercial offensive security tool by Black Hills Information Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best offensive security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Red teamers and penetration testers running Cobalt Strike campaigns through Azure need AzureC2Relay to hide C2 traffic behind legitimate cloud infrastructure without burning blue team detections on obviously malicious beacon patterns. The tool validates traffic against your Malleable C2 profile before relaying through an Azure Function, meaning only properly authenticated beacons get through; attackers often skip this layer and get caught on the first anomalous request. Skip this if you're not already deeply comfortable with Azure Functions, Malleable C2 profiles, and infrastructure-as-code deployments; the 236 GitHub stars reflect a small, skilled audience rather than a tool that abstracts away operator complexity.
Black Hills Information Security DNS Triage
Penetration testers and offensive security teams validating attack surface coverage will find real value in Black Hills Information Security DNS Triage for subdomain enumeration and third-party service discovery that testing frameworks often miss. The tool maps directly to NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions, giving you asset visibility and risk context before you run exploits. Skip this if you're looking for continuous DNS monitoring or threat detection; this is a recon workbench, not a defensive control.
An Azure Function that validates and relays Cobalt Strike beacon traffic based on Malleable C2 profile authentication.
DNS reconnaissance tool checking DNS records, subdomains, and third-party svcs
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Common questions about comparing AzureC2Relay vs Black Hills Information Security DNS Triage for your offensive security needs.
AzureC2Relay: An Azure Function that validates and relays Cobalt Strike beacon traffic based on Malleable C2 profile authentication..
Black Hills Information Security DNS Triage: DNS reconnaissance tool checking DNS records, subdomains, and third-party svcs. built by Black Hills Information Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include DNS record checking, Subdomain enumeration for high-value targets, Third-party service identification..
Both serve the Offensive Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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