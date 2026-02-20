Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Awareways Wave is a commercial security awareness training tool by Awareways. OutThink CyberIQ is a commercial security awareness training tool by OutThink. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance frameworks will appreciate Awareways Wave because it maps training content directly to ISO 27001, NIS2, GDPR, DORA, and the EU AI Act without requiring separate curriculum management. The 85+ microlearning modules with role-based adaptive paths mean your finance team isn't sitting through the same phishing module as your developers, and the real-time dashboards give you the participation proof auditors demand. Skip this if your organization hasn't settled on a compliance standard yet or needs to train thousands of contractors through a fractured vendor ecosystem; the platform assumes you've already mapped your program to specific regulations.
SMBs and mid-market companies struggling to move security awareness beyond compliance checkbox training will see measurable lift from OutThink CyberIQ's leaderboard-driven engagement model; the gamification actually works because peer visibility and weekly rankings create sustained participation where traditional modules fail. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AT awareness requirements and integrates with Slack and Teams, so nudges reach people where they already work rather than requiring a separate login. Skip this if your organization needs phishing simulation with backend threat intelligence or deep policy audit trails; OutThink prioritizes behavioral engagement over forensic depth.
Security awareness microlearning platform with gamification and role-based training.
Gamified security awareness platform with leaderboards and personalized learning
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Common questions about comparing Awareways Wave vs OutThink CyberIQ for your security awareness training needs.
Awareways Wave: Security awareness microlearning platform with gamification and role-based training. built by Awareways. Core capabilities include 85+ microlearning modules covering security, privacy, AI literacy, and compliance topics, Adaptive learning tailored to different roles and risk levels, Gamified quizzes, skill games, and video-based training..
OutThink CyberIQ: Gamified security awareness platform with leaderboards and personalized learning. built by OutThink. Core capabilities include Real-time leaderboards for team and organizational rankings, Dynamic point system based on individual engagement, Badge-based skill development and achievements..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Awareways Wave differentiates with 85+ microlearning modules covering security, privacy, AI literacy, and compliance topics, Adaptive learning tailored to different roles and risk levels, Gamified quizzes, skill games, and video-based training. OutThink CyberIQ differentiates with Real-time leaderboards for team and organizational rankings, Dynamic point system based on individual engagement, Badge-based skill development and achievements.
Awareways Wave is developed by Awareways. OutThink CyberIQ is developed by OutThink. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Awareways Wave and OutThink CyberIQ serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools, both cover Gamification, Security Culture. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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