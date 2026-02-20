Awareways Wave: Security awareness microlearning platform with gamification and role-based training. built by Awareways. Core capabilities include 85+ microlearning modules covering security, privacy, AI literacy, and compliance topics, Adaptive learning tailored to different roles and risk levels, Gamified quizzes, skill games, and video-based training..

OutThink CyberIQ: Gamified security awareness platform with leaderboards and personalized learning. built by OutThink. Core capabilities include Real-time leaderboards for team and organizational rankings, Dynamic point system based on individual engagement, Badge-based skill development and achievements..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.