Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Compliance is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. OutThink CyberIQ is a commercial security awareness training tool by OutThink. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Adaptive Compliance if your bottleneck is turning regulatory requirements into actual employee behavior change rather than just checking audit boxes. The platform's 100+ pre-built courses with AI-powered customization and GRC integrations mean you can deploy role-specific training tied directly to your control framework within weeks, not months. Skip this if your primary need is technical security awareness around phishing or endpoint hygiene; Adaptive Compliance is built for structured compliance domains like HIPAA, GDPR, and harassment prevention where attestation and policy enforcement matter more than behavioral nudges.
SMBs and mid-market companies struggling to move security awareness beyond compliance checkbox training will see measurable lift from OutThink CyberIQ's leaderboard-driven engagement model; the gamification actually works because peer visibility and weekly rankings create sustained participation where traditional modules fail. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AT awareness requirements and integrates with Slack and Teams, so nudges reach people where they already work rather than requiring a separate login. Skip this if your organization needs phishing simulation with backend threat intelligence or deep policy audit trails; OutThink prioritizes behavioral engagement over forensic depth.
Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations
Gamified security awareness platform with leaderboards and personalized learning
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Compliance vs OutThink CyberIQ for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..
OutThink CyberIQ: Gamified security awareness platform with leaderboards and personalized learning. built by OutThink. Core capabilities include Real-time leaderboards for team and organizational rankings, Dynamic point system based on individual engagement, Badge-based skill development and achievements..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Compliance differentiates with Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training. OutThink CyberIQ differentiates with Real-time leaderboards for team and organizational rankings, Dynamic point system based on individual engagement, Badge-based skill development and achievements.
Adaptive Compliance is developed by Adaptive Security. OutThink CyberIQ is developed by OutThink. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Compliance and OutThink CyberIQ serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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