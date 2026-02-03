Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Compliance is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Awareways Wave is a commercial security awareness training tool by Awareways. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Adaptive Compliance if your bottleneck is turning regulatory requirements into actual employee behavior change rather than just checking audit boxes. The platform's 100+ pre-built courses with AI-powered customization and GRC integrations mean you can deploy role-specific training tied directly to your control framework within weeks, not months. Skip this if your primary need is technical security awareness around phishing or endpoint hygiene; Adaptive Compliance is built for structured compliance domains like HIPAA, GDPR, and harassment prevention where attestation and policy enforcement matter more than behavioral nudges.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance frameworks will appreciate Awareways Wave because it maps training content directly to ISO 27001, NIS2, GDPR, DORA, and the EU AI Act without requiring separate curriculum management. The 85+ microlearning modules with role-based adaptive paths mean your finance team isn't sitting through the same phishing module as your developers, and the real-time dashboards give you the participation proof auditors demand. Skip this if your organization hasn't settled on a compliance standard yet or needs to train thousands of contractors through a fractured vendor ecosystem; the platform assumes you've already mapped your program to specific regulations.
Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations
Security awareness microlearning platform with gamification and role-based training.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Compliance vs Awareways Wave for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..
Awareways Wave: Security awareness microlearning platform with gamification and role-based training. built by Awareways. Core capabilities include 85+ microlearning modules covering security, privacy, AI literacy, and compliance topics, Adaptive learning tailored to different roles and risk levels, Gamified quizzes, skill games, and video-based training..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Compliance differentiates with Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training. Awareways Wave differentiates with 85+ microlearning modules covering security, privacy, AI literacy, and compliance topics, Adaptive learning tailored to different roles and risk levels, Gamified quizzes, skill games, and video-based training.
Adaptive Compliance is developed by Adaptive Security. Awareways Wave is developed by Awareways. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Compliance and Awareways Wave serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools, both cover Online Learning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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