Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Awareways Wave is a commercial security awareness training tool by Awareways. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training
Security teams at startups and mid-market firms drowning in generic training modules should pick Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training for its AI-powered content generation, which actually cuts production time instead of just promising personalization. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function with role-based learning paths and phishing simulations integrated into a single workflow, eliminating the typical tool-swapping tax. Skip this if you need compliance training as your primary use case; the strength here is behavioral change through engagement analytics and custom content, not checkbox audits.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance frameworks will appreciate Awareways Wave because it maps training content directly to ISO 27001, NIS2, GDPR, DORA, and the EU AI Act without requiring separate curriculum management. The 85+ microlearning modules with role-based adaptive paths mean your finance team isn't sitting through the same phishing module as your developers, and the real-time dashboards give you the participation proof auditors demand. Skip this if your organization hasn't settled on a compliance standard yet or needs to train thousands of contractors through a fractured vendor ecosystem; the platform assumes you've already mapped your program to specific regulations.
Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims
Security awareness microlearning platform with gamification and role-based training.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training vs Awareways Wave for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks..
Awareways Wave: Security awareness microlearning platform with gamification and role-based training. built by Awareways. Core capabilities include 85+ microlearning modules covering security, privacy, AI literacy, and compliance topics, Adaptive learning tailored to different roles and risk levels, Gamified quizzes, skill games, and video-based training..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training differentiates with AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks. Awareways Wave differentiates with 85+ microlearning modules covering security, privacy, AI literacy, and compliance topics, Adaptive learning tailored to different roles and risk levels, Gamified quizzes, skill games, and video-based training.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training is developed by Adaptive Security. Awareways Wave is developed by Awareways. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training integrates with Microsoft Teams. Awareways Wave integrates with LMS, HR systems, SSO, LTI 1.3, SAP and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training and Awareways Wave serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools, both cover Online Learning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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