Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks..

OutThink CyberIQ: Gamified security awareness platform with leaderboards and personalized learning. built by OutThink. Core capabilities include Real-time leaderboards for team and organizational rankings, Dynamic point system based on individual engagement, Badge-based skill development and achievements..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.