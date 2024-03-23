AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux) is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. AWS IR is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams running heterogeneous Linux environments will move fastest with AVML because it acquires memory without needing to know the kernel version or distribution beforehand. A single compiled binary handles RHEL, Ubuntu, Alpine, and custom kernels, which eliminates the pre-deployment reconnaissance that typically delays forensics by hours. Skip this if your team needs Windows or macOS memory acquisition, or if you require a commercial vendor backing incident response with SLAs and expert support.
Teams managing AWS environments who need fast automated response to compromised instances and exposed credentials will get the most from AWS IR. It's free, written in Python for easy customization, and handles the specific playbooks most AWS shops actually run,isolating instances, revoking keys, pulling forensic data,without waiting for a commercial vendor's release cycle. Skip this if you need SIEM integration, multi-cloud support, or a UI; AWS IR is CLI-only and AWS-native by design.
A portable Rust-based tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux systems without requiring prior knowledge of the target OS distribution or kernel.
AWS IR is a Python command line utility for automated incident response and mitigation of instance and key compromises in Amazon Web Services environments.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux) vs AWS IR for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux): A portable Rust-based tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux systems without requiring prior knowledge of the target OS distribution or kernel..
AWS IR: AWS IR is a Python command line utility for automated incident response and mitigation of instance and key compromises in Amazon Web Services environments..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox