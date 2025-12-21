AhnLab A-FIRST 디지털 포렌식 서비스: Digital forensics service for incident analysis and APT response. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Incident root cause analysis, Attack timeline reconstruction, Damage scope assessment..

AWS IR: AWS IR is a Python command line utility for automated incident response and mitigation of instance and key compromises in Amazon Web Services environments..

Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.