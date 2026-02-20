Actifile Digital Forensics is a commercial digital forensics and incident response tool by Actifile. AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux) is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated forensics staff will get immediate value from Actifile Digital Forensics because real-time anomaly detection catches insider threats and data exfiltration before they scale. The tool's zero-maintenance cloud deployment and 24/7 automated monitoring mean you get continuous visibility without hiring forensics analysts. Skip this if you need post-incident recovery and reconstruction as your primary function; Actifile prioritizes detection over deep forensic analysis, so enterprises building IR capabilities around evidence preservation and timeline reconstruction should look elsewhere.
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux)
Incident response teams running heterogeneous Linux environments will move fastest with AVML because it acquires memory without needing to know the kernel version or distribution beforehand. A single compiled binary handles RHEL, Ubuntu, Alpine, and custom kernels, which eliminates the pre-deployment reconnaissance that typically delays forensics by hours. Skip this if your team needs Windows or macOS memory acquisition, or if you require a commercial vendor backing incident response with SLAs and expert support.
Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR.
A portable Rust-based tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux systems without requiring prior knowledge of the target OS distribution or kernel.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Digital Forensics vs AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux) for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux): A portable Rust-based tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux systems without requiring prior knowledge of the target OS distribution or kernel..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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