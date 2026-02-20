Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..

AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux): A portable Rust-based tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux systems without requiring prior knowledge of the target OS distribution or kernel..

Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.