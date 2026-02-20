AISI DFIR is a commercial digital forensics and incident response tool by AISI. AWS IR is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to move fast on active incidents will find AISI DFIR's managed service model cuts through the hiring shortage for in-house forensics expertise. The Scout and Hunter tools automate evidence collection and persistence removal directly on affected systems, compressing response timelines that would otherwise stretch weeks. The caveat: this is a managed service first, so your team trades hands-on control for speed and specialist depth, making it less suitable for organizations that need full visibility and control over every forensic decision.
Teams managing AWS environments who need fast automated response to compromised instances and exposed credentials will get the most from AWS IR. It's free, written in Python for easy customization, and handles the specific playbooks most AWS shops actually run,isolating instances, revoking keys, pulling forensic data,without waiting for a commercial vendor's release cycle. Skip this if you need SIEM integration, multi-cloud support, or a UI; AWS IR is CLI-only and AWS-native by design.
Managed DFIR service with proprietary tools for forensics & IR.
AWS IR is a Python command line utility for automated incident response and mitigation of instance and key compromises in Amazon Web Services environments.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AISI DFIR vs AWS IR for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
AISI DFIR: Managed DFIR service with proprietary tools for forensics & IR. built by AISI. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Malware analysis with IOC extraction and YARA rule creation, Reverse engineering of malware samples, Behavioral analysis based on MITRE ATT&CK techniques using Scout tool..
AWS IR: AWS IR is a Python command line utility for automated incident response and mitigation of instance and key compromises in Amazon Web Services environments..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox