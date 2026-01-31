Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility is a commercial network detection and response tool by Aviatrix. BZAR is a free network detection and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure need egress visibility that doesn't require agents or network redesign, and Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility delivers that by repurposing NAT gateways as inline sensors across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously. The agentless deployment model and normalized telemetry across providers eliminate the usual friction of cross-cloud monitoring, while malicious destination detection covers the detection side of the NIST CSF 2.0 framework strongly. Skip this if your priority is workload-level process forensics or incident response automation; Aviatrix is built for what's leaving your cloud, not what's happening inside it.
Security teams already running Zeek will find BZAR's value in its ATT&CK-aligned detection logic without the licensing cost of commercial NDR platforms. The 622 GitHub stars and free deployment model mean you're getting detection tuning from practitioners who've actually hunted in Zeek logs. BZAR prioritizes detection over response; you'll need a separate workflow to act on the notices it raises, so it's a poor fit for teams expecting their NDR tool to handle investigation and containment.
Transforms NAT gateways into security sensors for cross-cloud egress visibility
A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices
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Common questions about comparing Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility vs BZAR for your network detection and response needs.
Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility: Transforms NAT gateways into security sensors for cross-cloud egress visibility. built by Aviatrix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified cross-cloud egress traffic visibility, Malicious destination detection, Geographic and foreign connection identification..
BZAR: A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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