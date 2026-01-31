Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure need egress visibility that doesn't require agents or network redesign, and Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility delivers that by repurposing NAT gateways as inline sensors across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously. The agentless deployment model and normalized telemetry across providers eliminate the usual friction of cross-cloud monitoring, while malicious destination detection covers the detection side of the NIST CSF 2.0 framework strongly. Skip this if your priority is workload-level process forensics or incident response automation; Aviatrix is built for what's leaving your cloud, not what's happening inside it.