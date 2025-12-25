13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE is a commercial network detection and response tool by 13 Layers. Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility is a commercial network detection and response tool by Aviatrix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in false positives will get the most from 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE because it blocks malicious traffic before alerts fire, cutting alert fatigue at the source instead of adding another detection layer. The hybrid deployment model and zero trust architecture support mean you can integrate it into existing networks without the rip-and-replace lifecycle that kills NDR adoption. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics and threat hunting; 13 Layers prioritizes prevention and kill-chain disruption over investigative depth, which means less rich context for incident response teams that live in their SIEM.
Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure need egress visibility that doesn't require agents or network redesign, and Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility delivers that by repurposing NAT gateways as inline sensors across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously. The agentless deployment model and normalized telemetry across providers eliminate the usual friction of cross-cloud monitoring, while malicious destination detection covers the detection side of the NIST CSF 2.0 framework strongly. Skip this if your priority is workload-level process forensics or incident response automation; Aviatrix is built for what's leaving your cloud, not what's happening inside it.
NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated
Transforms NAT gateways into security sensors for cross-cloud egress visibility
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Common questions about comparing 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE vs Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility for your network detection and response needs.
13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE: NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated. built by 13 Layers. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of malicious network traffic before alert generation, Disruption of cyber kill chain, Multiple deployment options (cloud, physical, hybrid)..
Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility: Transforms NAT gateways into security sensors for cross-cloud egress visibility. built by Aviatrix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified cross-cloud egress traffic visibility, Malicious destination detection, Geographic and foreign connection identification..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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