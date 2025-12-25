13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE: NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated. built by 13 Layers. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of malicious network traffic before alert generation, Disruption of cyber kill chain, Multiple deployment options (cloud, physical, hybrid)..

Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility: Transforms NAT gateways into security sensors for cross-cloud egress visibility. built by Aviatrix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified cross-cloud egress traffic visibility, Malicious destination detection, Geographic and foreign connection identification..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.