Abusix Guardian Ops: Network abuse management platform for ISPs to automate abuse case handling. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated abuse case workflow management, Network reputation monitoring and protection, Reduction of mean time to resolution (MTTR) for security incidents..

Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility: Transforms NAT gateways into security sensors for cross-cloud egress visibility. built by Aviatrix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified cross-cloud egress traffic visibility, Malicious destination detection, Geographic and foreign connection identification..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.