13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE is a commercial network detection and response tool by 13 Layers. BZAR is a free network detection and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in false positives will get the most from 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE because it blocks malicious traffic before alerts fire, cutting alert fatigue at the source instead of adding another detection layer. The hybrid deployment model and zero trust architecture support mean you can integrate it into existing networks without the rip-and-replace lifecycle that kills NDR adoption. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics and threat hunting; 13 Layers prioritizes prevention and kill-chain disruption over investigative depth, which means less rich context for incident response teams that live in their SIEM.
Security teams already running Zeek will find BZAR's value in its ATT&CK-aligned detection logic without the licensing cost of commercial NDR platforms. The 622 GitHub stars and free deployment model mean you're getting detection tuning from practitioners who've actually hunted in Zeek logs. BZAR prioritizes detection over response; you'll need a separate workflow to act on the notices it raises, so it's a poor fit for teams expecting their NDR tool to handle investigation and containment.
NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated
A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices
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Common questions about comparing 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE vs BZAR for your network detection and response needs.
13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE: NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated. built by 13 Layers. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of malicious network traffic before alert generation, Disruption of cyber kill chain, Multiple deployment options (cloud, physical, hybrid)..
BZAR: A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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