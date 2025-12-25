Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in false positives will get the most from 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE because it blocks malicious traffic before alerts fire, cutting alert fatigue at the source instead of adding another detection layer. The hybrid deployment model and zero trust architecture support mean you can integrate it into existing networks without the rip-and-replace lifecycle that kills NDR adoption. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics and threat hunting; 13 Layers prioritizes prevention and kill-chain disruption over investigative depth, which means less rich context for incident response teams that live in their SIEM.