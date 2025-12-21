Absolute Insights for Network is a commercial network detection and response tool by Absolute. BZAR is a free network detection and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple networks will find Absolute Insights for Network essential for visibility into device behavior where traditional perimeter controls fail. The tamper-proof Windows client and cross-platform coverage (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android) catches data exfiltration and man-in-the-middle attacks that flow-based NDR misses, with explicit support for ZTNA policy enforcement visibility. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; Absolute excels at continuous monitoring and threat detection but leaves response workflows to your existing playbooks.
Security teams already running Zeek will find BZAR's value in its ATT&CK-aligned detection logic without the licensing cost of commercial NDR platforms. The 622 GitHub stars and free deployment model mean you're getting detection tuning from practitioners who've actually hunted in Zeek logs. BZAR prioritizes detection over response; you'll need a separate workflow to act on the notices it raises, so it's a poor fit for teams expecting their NDR tool to handle investigation and containment.
Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance
A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Insights for Network vs BZAR for your network detection and response needs.
Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..
BZAR: A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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