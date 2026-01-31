Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption is a commercial vpn tool by Aviatrix. Cohesive VNS3 People VPN is a commercial vpn tool by Cohesive Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams encrypting high-volume cross-cloud traffic will eliminate the throughput bottleneck that kills standard VPN deployments. Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption delivers 1 Tbps+ cloud-to-cloud performance through parallel IPsec tunnels and multi-core processing, with centralized key rotation and continuous tunnel health monitoring that aligns to NIST 800-207 zero-trust principles. Skip this if your encryption needs stay within a single region or cloud; the operational complexity of managing automated tunnel provisioning across distributed gateways assumes you're already running multicloud at scale.
Startups and SMBs needing remote workforce VPN without per-tunnel licensing costs should evaluate Cohesive VNS3 People VPN; the free tier removes per-connection charges that make competitors expensive at scale. The multi-cloud deployment support and IPsec tunneling cover both on-premises and cloud infrastructure in a single platform, which matters when your datacenter and AWS footprint need unified access policy. Skip this if your primary need is user-facing SSL VPN simplicity rather than site-to-site connectivity and identity-driven network segmentation; the architecture assumes some infrastructure engineering bandwidth to manage policy enforcement properly.
High-performance IPsec encryption for multicloud & hybrid environments
Cloud-based VPN solution for remote workforce access with policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption vs Cohesive VNS3 People VPN for your vpn needs.
Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption: High-performance IPsec encryption for multicloud & hybrid environments. built by Aviatrix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Parallel IPsec tunnels with ECMP routing for high-throughput encryption, 100+ Gbps hybrid throughput and 1 Tbps+ cloud-to-cloud encrypted performance, Automated tunnel provisioning based on instance size detection..
Cohesive VNS3 People VPN: Cloud-based VPN solution for remote workforce access with policy enforcement. built by Cohesive Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include IPsec VPN tunnels for remote workforce connectivity, Identity provider integration for authentication, Network policy enforcement at edge..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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