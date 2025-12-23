Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Cohesive VNS3 People VPN is a commercial vpn tool by Cohesive Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Startups and SMBs needing remote workforce VPN without per-tunnel licensing costs should evaluate Cohesive VNS3 People VPN; the free tier removes per-connection charges that make competitors expensive at scale. The multi-cloud deployment support and IPsec tunneling cover both on-premises and cloud infrastructure in a single platform, which matters when your datacenter and AWS footprint need unified access policy. Skip this if your primary need is user-facing SSL VPN simplicity rather than site-to-site connectivity and identity-driven network segmentation; the architecture assumes some infrastructure engineering bandwidth to manage policy enforcement properly.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
Cloud-based VPN solution for remote workforce access with policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs Cohesive VNS3 People VPN for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Cohesive VNS3 People VPN: Cloud-based VPN solution for remote workforce access with policy enforcement. built by Cohesive Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include IPsec VPN tunnels for remote workforce connectivity, Identity provider integration for authentication, Network policy enforcement at edge..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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