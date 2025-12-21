Avira Phantom VPN Pro is a commercial vpn tool by Avira. Cohesive VNS3 People VPN is a commercial vpn tool by Cohesive Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and small teams that need to mask employee traffic on public WiFi without managing infrastructure will find Avira Phantom VPN Pro's simplicity valuable; unlimited data across 1,400 servers means you don't meter usage or worry about overage surprises. The no-logs policy and bank-grade encryption align with PR.DS data security controls, so compliance conversations with customers asking for traffic confidentiality stay straightforward. This is not the tool for organizations that need centralized VPN gateway management, audit trails of user connection behavior, or integration with identity systems; Avira is a personal VPN service, not a network access control platform.
Startups and SMBs needing remote workforce VPN without per-tunnel licensing costs should evaluate Cohesive VNS3 People VPN; the free tier removes per-connection charges that make competitors expensive at scale. The multi-cloud deployment support and IPsec tunneling cover both on-premises and cloud infrastructure in a single platform, which matters when your datacenter and AWS footprint need unified access policy. Skip this if your primary need is user-facing SSL VPN simplicity rather than site-to-site connectivity and identity-driven network segmentation; the architecture assumes some infrastructure engineering bandwidth to manage policy enforcement properly.
Commercial VPN service with unlimited data and bank-grade encryption
Cloud-based VPN solution for remote workforce access with policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing Avira Phantom VPN Pro vs Cohesive VNS3 People VPN for your vpn needs.
Avira Phantom VPN Pro: Commercial VPN service with unlimited data and bank-grade encryption. built by Avira. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Bank-grade encryption for network traffic, 1400 servers across 36 countries, IP address masking and virtual location assignment..
Cohesive VNS3 People VPN: Cloud-based VPN solution for remote workforce access with policy enforcement. built by Cohesive Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include IPsec VPN tunnels for remote workforce connectivity, Identity provider integration for authentication, Network policy enforcement at edge..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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