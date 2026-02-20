Aves Netsec Defused: SaaS cyber deception platform deploying decoy sensors to detect attackers. built by Aves Netsec. headquartered in Finland. Core capabilities include Deception decoy sensor deployment across on-premise and cloud networks, Central cloud-based management dashboard for fleet management, Exploit decoys to detect targeting of specific vulnerabilities..

Bait and Switch Honeypot: An active and aggressive honeypot tool for network security..

Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.