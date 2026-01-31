Acalvio ShadowPlex is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Aves Netsec Defused is a free honeypots & deception tool by Aves Netsec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with exposed APIs, web applications, or IoT infrastructure should use ShadowPlex to catch reconnaissance and credential attacks before they reach production systems. The platform's external-facing decoys generate high-fidelity threat intelligence in STIX format while monitoring for password spraying and brute-force attempts, directly addressing ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your attack surface is entirely internal or if you need deep visibility into post-breach lateral movement; ShadowPlex is optimized for early detection at the perimeter, not incident response.
Security teams protecting OT and IoT networks alongside traditional IT infrastructure will find the most value in Aves Netsec Defused because it's the rare deception platform that doesn't require agents across all three environments. The free pricing model and one-way alert transmission mean minimal operational overhead and zero risk of decoy sensors becoming attack vectors themselves. Skip this if you need active threat hunting or forensic-grade attacker data beyond behavioral signals; Defused is built for detection and deterrence, not post-incident investigation.
Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection
SaaS cyber deception platform deploying decoy sensors to detect attackers.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex vs Aves Netsec Defused for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex: Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing)..
Aves Netsec Defused: SaaS cyber deception platform deploying decoy sensors to detect attackers. built by Aves Netsec. headquartered in Finland. Core capabilities include Deception decoy sensor deployment across on-premise and cloud networks, Central cloud-based management dashboard for fleet management, Exploit decoys to detect targeting of specific vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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