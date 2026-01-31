Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Aves Netsec Defused is a free honeypots & deception tool by Aves Netsec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure should adopt ShadowPlex Cloud Security if detecting lateral movement and privilege escalation in cloud identities is your weakest detection layer. Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs means you're live in AWS, Azure, and GCP without touching workloads, and the honeytoken approach catches attackers during reconnaissance when they're still gathering credentials rather than after breach. This tool prioritizes detection and intent capture over response automation, so it's less valuable for teams already confident in their cloud identity monitoring or those expecting the platform to enforce remediation workflows.
Security teams protecting OT and IoT networks alongside traditional IT infrastructure will find the most value in Aves Netsec Defused because it's the rare deception platform that doesn't require agents across all three environments. The free pricing model and one-way alert transmission mean minimal operational overhead and zero risk of decoy sensors becoming attack vectors themselves. Skip this if you need active threat hunting or forensic-grade attacker data beyond behavioral signals; Defused is built for detection and deterrence, not post-incident investigation.
AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens
SaaS cyber deception platform deploying decoy sensors to detect attackers.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security vs Aves Netsec Defused for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security: AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens. built by Acalvio Technologies. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered honeytoken deployment across cloud environments, Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs, Multi-cloud threat detection across AWS, Azure, and GCP..
Aves Netsec Defused: SaaS cyber deception platform deploying decoy sensors to detect attackers. built by Aves Netsec. headquartered in Finland. Core capabilities include Deception decoy sensor deployment across on-premise and cloud networks, Central cloud-based management dashboard for fleet management, Exploit decoys to detect targeting of specific vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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