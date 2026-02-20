Avatao Compliance Training: Hands-on secure coding training for devs mapped to compliance frameworks. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include 20 hands-on secure coding exercises completable in 2–3 hours, Coverage of Security Fundamentals (input validation, authentication, session handling), OWASP Top 10 hands-on exercises (injection, broken access control, XSS)..

Avatao Security Training: Security training platform for developers and staff covering secure coding and phishing. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Phishing awareness training modules for non-technical employees, Compliance-mapped secure coding training for developers, Hands-on practical coding challenges..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.