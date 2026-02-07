Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)

Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying custom AI/ML models will find real value in Aurva AI Security Posture Management because it discovers shadow AI instances you didn't know existed, then monitors them without agent overhead. The agentless architecture and zero-payload monitoring model means you get visibility into rogue LLM applications and model drift without slowing inference pipelines. Skip this if your organization runs only off-the-shelf SaaS AI tools like ChatGPT; Aurva's strength lies in finding and hardening proprietary models where your actual IP risk lives.