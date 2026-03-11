AliasPath: Use AI on sensitive data without exposing the real data to the model. built by AliasPath..

Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM): AI Security Posture Management platform for AI/ML infrastructure security. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and inventory, Agentless deployment architecture, Zero payload monitoring..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.