Accorian Shadow AI: AI governance service for detecting and managing unsanctioned AI tool usage. built by Accorian. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI detection across SaaS platforms and workflows, Data lineage mapping for AI data flows, Prompt-level analysis for GenAI interactions..

Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM): AI Security Posture Management platform for AI/ML infrastructure security. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and inventory, Agentless deployment architecture, Zero payload monitoring..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.