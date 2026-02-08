AI Security Posture Management is a commercial ai spm tool by Zenity. Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) is a commercial ai spm tool by Aurva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.
Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying custom AI/ML models will find real value in Aurva AI Security Posture Management because it discovers shadow AI instances you didn't know existed, then monitors them without agent overhead. The agentless architecture and zero-payload monitoring model means you get visibility into rogue LLM applications and model drift without slowing inference pipelines. Skip this if your organization runs only off-the-shelf SaaS AI tools like ChatGPT; Aurva's strength lies in finding and hardening proprietary models where your actual IP risk lives.
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
AI Security Posture Management platform for AI/ML infrastructure security
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Posture Management vs Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for your ai spm needs.
AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..
Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM): AI Security Posture Management platform for AI/ML infrastructure security. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and inventory, Agentless deployment architecture, Zero payload monitoring..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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