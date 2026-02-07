Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) is a commercial ai spm tool by Aurva. Mirror Security is a commercial ai spm tool by Mirror Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying custom AI/ML models will find real value in Aurva AI Security Posture Management because it discovers shadow AI instances you didn't know existed, then monitors them without agent overhead. The agentless architecture and zero-payload monitoring model means you get visibility into rogue LLM applications and model drift without slowing inference pipelines. Skip this if your organization runs only off-the-shelf SaaS AI tools like ChatGPT; Aurva's strength lies in finding and hardening proprietary models where your actual IP risk lives.
Development teams shipping code with AI assistants need Mirror Security to prevent secrets and PII from leaking into training data and model outputs. The tool enforces access control at the developer level with encrypted vector indexing and policy-based blocking, covering PR.DS and PR.PS across the NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your org hasn't standardized on specific AI coding tools yet; Mirror works best when you're already committed to Copilot, Claude, or similar and need guardrails around what those tools can see.
AI Security Posture Management platform for AI/ML infrastructure security
Secures AI coding assistants by controlling data access and monitoring prompts.
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Common questions about comparing Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) vs Mirror Security for your ai spm needs.
Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM): AI Security Posture Management platform for AI/ML infrastructure security. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and inventory, Agentless deployment architecture, Zero payload monitoring..
Mirror Security: Secures AI coding assistants by controlling data access and monitoring prompts. built by Mirror Security. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include Access control for AI tools in development environments, Policy-based blocking of outbound traffic from sensitive files and repositories, Scanning of AI prompts and outputs for sensitive data..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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