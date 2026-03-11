AliasPath is a commercial ai spm tool by AliasPath. Mirror Security is a commercial ai spm tool by Mirror Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups moving sensitive data through generative AI workflows need AliasPath to avoid the false choice between using LLMs and protecting PII. The tool's data masking layer lets teams query models on real information without exposing it, addressing the PR.DS gap that most AI governance frameworks ignore. Skip this if your team isn't actually deploying LLMs on production data yet; the value collapses if you're still in pilot mode.
Development teams shipping code with AI assistants need Mirror Security to prevent secrets and PII from leaking into training data and model outputs. The tool enforces access control at the developer level with encrypted vector indexing and policy-based blocking, covering PR.DS and PR.PS across the NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your org hasn't standardized on specific AI coding tools yet; Mirror works best when you're already committed to Copilot, Claude, or similar and need guardrails around what those tools can see.
Use AI on sensitive data without exposing the real data to the model.
Secures AI coding assistants by controlling data access and monitoring prompts.
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Common questions about comparing AliasPath vs Mirror Security for your ai spm needs.
AliasPath: Use AI on sensitive data without exposing the real data to the model. built by AliasPath..
Mirror Security: Secures AI coding assistants by controlling data access and monitoring prompts. built by Mirror Security. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include Access control for AI tools in development environments, Policy-based blocking of outbound traffic from sensitive files and repositories, Scanning of AI prompts and outputs for sensitive data..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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