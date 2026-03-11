Startups moving sensitive data through generative AI workflows need AliasPath to avoid the false choice between using LLMs and protecting PII. The tool's data masking layer lets teams query models on real information without exposing it, addressing the PR.DS gap that most AI governance frameworks ignore. Skip this if your team isn't actually deploying LLMs on production data yet; the value collapses if you're still in pilot mode.

Mirror Security

Development teams shipping code with AI assistants need Mirror Security to prevent secrets and PII from leaking into training data and model outputs. The tool enforces access control at the developer level with encrypted vector indexing and policy-based blocking, covering PR.DS and PR.PS across the NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your org hasn't standardized on specific AI coding tools yet; Mirror works best when you're already committed to Copilot, Claude, or similar and need guardrails around what those tools can see.