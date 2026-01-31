Accorian Shadow AI: AI governance service for detecting and managing unsanctioned AI tool usage. built by Accorian. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI detection across SaaS platforms and workflows, Data lineage mapping for AI data flows, Prompt-level analysis for GenAI interactions..

Mirror Security: Secures AI coding assistants by controlling data access and monitoring prompts. built by Mirror Security. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include Access control for AI tools in development environments, Policy-based blocking of outbound traffic from sensitive files and repositories, Scanning of AI prompts and outputs for sensitive data..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.