Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM): AI Security Posture Management platform for AI/ML infrastructure security. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and inventory, Agentless deployment architecture, Zero payload monitoring..

Cyata: Control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents in enterprises. built by Cyata. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, Agent behavior tracking and timeline analysis, Policy-based guardrails for agent operations..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.