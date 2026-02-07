Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) is a commercial ai spm tool by Aurva. Cyata is a commercial ai spm tool by Cyata. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying custom AI/ML models will find real value in Aurva AI Security Posture Management because it discovers shadow AI instances you didn't know existed, then monitors them without agent overhead. The agentless architecture and zero-payload monitoring model means you get visibility into rogue LLM applications and model drift without slowing inference pipelines. Skip this if your organization runs only off-the-shelf SaaS AI tools like ChatGPT; Aurva's strength lies in finding and hardening proprietary models where your actual IP risk lives.
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents across multiple SaaS applications need Cyata to see what those agents are actually doing; most platforms offer no visibility into agent behavior at all, let alone timeline analysis and automatic shutdown capabilities. The tool maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM by discovering agents hidden behind tokens and ephemeral sessions, then monitoring their actions in real time with policy-based guardrails. Skip this if your organization runs mostly static ML models or hasn't yet moved beyond chatbot experiments; the ROI appears when agent sprawl becomes operational reality.
AI Security Posture Management platform for AI/ML infrastructure security
Control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents in enterprises
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Common questions about comparing Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) vs Cyata for your ai spm needs.
Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM): AI Security Posture Management platform for AI/ML infrastructure security. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and inventory, Agentless deployment architecture, Zero payload monitoring..
Cyata: Control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents in enterprises. built by Cyata. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, Agent behavior tracking and timeline analysis, Policy-based guardrails for agent operations..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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