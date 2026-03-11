Startups moving sensitive data through generative AI workflows need AliasPath to avoid the false choice between using LLMs and protecting PII. The tool's data masking layer lets teams query models on real information without exposing it, addressing the PR.DS gap that most AI governance frameworks ignore. Skip this if your team isn't actually deploying LLMs on production data yet; the value collapses if you're still in pilot mode.

Cyata

Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents across multiple SaaS applications need Cyata to see what those agents are actually doing; most platforms offer no visibility into agent behavior at all, let alone timeline analysis and automatic shutdown capabilities. The tool maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM by discovering agents hidden behind tokens and ephemeral sessions, then monitoring their actions in real time with policy-based guardrails. Skip this if your organization runs mostly static ML models or hasn't yet moved beyond chatbot experiments; the ROI appears when agent sprawl becomes operational reality.