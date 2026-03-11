AliasPath is a commercial ai spm tool by AliasPath. Cyata is a commercial ai spm tool by Cyata. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups moving sensitive data through generative AI workflows need AliasPath to avoid the false choice between using LLMs and protecting PII. The tool's data masking layer lets teams query models on real information without exposing it, addressing the PR.DS gap that most AI governance frameworks ignore. Skip this if your team isn't actually deploying LLMs on production data yet; the value collapses if you're still in pilot mode.
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents across multiple SaaS applications need Cyata to see what those agents are actually doing; most platforms offer no visibility into agent behavior at all, let alone timeline analysis and automatic shutdown capabilities. The tool maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM by discovering agents hidden behind tokens and ephemeral sessions, then monitoring their actions in real time with policy-based guardrails. Skip this if your organization runs mostly static ML models or hasn't yet moved beyond chatbot experiments; the ROI appears when agent sprawl becomes operational reality.
Use AI on sensitive data without exposing the real data to the model.
Control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents in enterprises
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Common questions about comparing AliasPath vs Cyata for your ai spm needs.
AliasPath: Use AI on sensitive data without exposing the real data to the model. built by AliasPath..
Cyata: Control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents in enterprises. built by Cyata. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, Agent behavior tracking and timeline analysis, Policy-based guardrails for agent operations..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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