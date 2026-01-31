Accorian Shadow AI is a commercial ai spm tool by Accorian. Cyata is a commercial ai spm tool by Cyata. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in shadow AI sprawl need Accorian Shadow AI because it maps actual GenAI tool usage across your SaaS stack instead of guessing what employees deployed yesterday. The vendor's alignment with EU AI Act, ISO 42001, and NIST AI RMF standards means your governance framework won't require a rewrite when regulations tighten, and the prompt-level analysis gives you visibility auditors actually care about. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 500 employees or lacks a dedicated AI governance function; the service model and deployment complexity assume mature security operations.
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents across multiple SaaS applications need Cyata to see what those agents are actually doing; most platforms offer no visibility into agent behavior at all, let alone timeline analysis and automatic shutdown capabilities. The tool maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM by discovering agents hidden behind tokens and ephemeral sessions, then monitoring their actions in real time with policy-based guardrails. Skip this if your organization runs mostly static ML models or hasn't yet moved beyond chatbot experiments; the ROI appears when agent sprawl becomes operational reality.
AI governance service for detecting and managing unsanctioned AI tool usage
Control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents in enterprises
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Common questions about comparing Accorian Shadow AI vs Cyata for your ai spm needs.
Accorian Shadow AI: AI governance service for detecting and managing unsanctioned AI tool usage. built by Accorian. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI detection across SaaS platforms and workflows, Data lineage mapping for AI data flows, Prompt-level analysis for GenAI interactions..
Cyata: Control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents in enterprises. built by Cyata. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, Agent behavior tracking and timeline analysis, Policy-based guardrails for agent operations..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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