Aurva AI Observability is a commercial ai spm tool by Aurva . LLM Guard is a free llm guardrails tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.

Security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need Aurva AI Observability because it finds and inventories unauthorized LLM usage across your infrastructure without agent overhead. The agentless deployment and zero-payload monitoring mean you see what's actually running without slowing down your stack, and the platform covers NIST ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.DS across the full data-to-access chain. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet experienced uncontrolled AI adoption; you'll be buying tooling before you have a problem to solve.