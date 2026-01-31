Accorian Shadow AI: AI governance service for detecting and managing unsanctioned AI tool usage. built by Accorian. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI detection across SaaS platforms and workflows, Data lineage mapping for AI data flows, Prompt-level analysis for GenAI interactions..

Aurva AI Observability: AI observability platform for shadow AI discovery and inventory management. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery, AI asset inventory export, Agentless deployment..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.