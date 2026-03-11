Startups moving sensitive data through generative AI workflows need AliasPath to avoid the false choice between using LLMs and protecting PII. The tool's data masking layer lets teams query models on real information without exposing it, addressing the PR.DS gap that most AI governance frameworks ignore. Skip this if your team isn't actually deploying LLMs on production data yet; the value collapses if you're still in pilot mode.

LLM Guard

Teams building internal LLM applications on tight budgets will find LLM Guard's free toolkit most valuable for its prompt injection detection and data leakage prevention, which address the attack vectors that matter most in early deployment phases. The 2,043 GitHub stars and active community indicate a maintained project with enough adoption to validate its sanitization approach against real-world LLM risks. Skip this if you need commercial SLA support, managed infrastructure, or detection beyond prompt-level threats; LLM Guard is a self-hosted library for teams comfortable building guardrails themselves, not a hosted API or platform.