AI Security Posture Management is a commercial ai spm tool by Zenity. Aurva AI Observability is a commercial ai spm tool by Aurva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.
Security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need Aurva AI Observability because it finds and inventories unauthorized LLM usage across your infrastructure without agent overhead. The agentless deployment and zero-payload monitoring mean you see what's actually running without slowing down your stack, and the platform covers NIST ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.DS across the full data-to-access chain. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet experienced uncontrolled AI adoption; you'll be buying tooling before you have a problem to solve.
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
AI observability platform for shadow AI discovery and inventory management
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Posture Management vs Aurva AI Observability for your ai spm needs.
AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..
Aurva AI Observability: AI observability platform for shadow AI discovery and inventory management. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery, AI asset inventory export, Agentless deployment..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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