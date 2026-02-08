AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..

Aurva AI Observability: AI observability platform for shadow AI discovery and inventory management. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery, AI asset inventory export, Agentless deployment..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.