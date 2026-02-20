AU10TIX: AI-powered identity verification platform for enterprise-scale deployments. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include AI-powered document verification supporting 5,000+ document types from 190 countries, Passive liveness detection and face matching with no active user prompts, Deepfake and synthetic identity fraud detection via adaptive AI..

AU10TIX Serial Fraud Monitor: AI-powered identity fraud detection via real-time traffic-level analysis. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Advanced neural network-based synthetic fraud detection, Deepfake detection via behavioral pattern and anomaly analysis, Real-time traffic-level fraud analysis using incoming and historical patterns..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.