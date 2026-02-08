AU10TIX

Mid-market and enterprise teams handling high-volume identity verification will get the most from AU10TIX because its 8-second decisioning and passive liveness detection eliminate friction in user onboarding without sacrificing fraud detection. The platform resolves 95 percent of cases in under five minutes through hybrid AI and human review, and its 150 forensic checks across visual, data, and digital layers catch deepfakes and synthetic identities that document-only systems miss. Not the right fit if your primary concern is post-verification account monitoring; AU10TIX excels at the gate but doesn't track account behavior after issuance.