1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..

AU10TIX Serial Fraud Monitor: AI-powered identity fraud detection via real-time traffic-level analysis. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Advanced neural network-based synthetic fraud detection, Deepfake detection via behavioral pattern and anomaly analysis, Real-time traffic-level fraud analysis using incoming and historical patterns..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.